Turkish president to visit TRNC on Sunday

The president of Turkey will pay a visit on Sunday to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to official sources.

Upon the invitation of Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to the TRNC for an official visit to attend ceremonies on the country's 37th anniversary, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Tatar will discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with steps to further strengthen the close cooperation between Turkey and the TRNC. They will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue, it said in a statement.

Also, Erdoğan will attend the official opening of the Lefkoşa Emergency Hospital, it added.