TURKEYS INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT KEEPS RECOVERING IN SEPTEMBER

Turkey's industrial production continued to improve in September thanks to the period of normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, the country's statistical authority reported on Friday.

September's figure rose 8.1% compared to the same month last year and 1.7% from previous month, official TurkStat data showed.

Among all manufacturing indices, the highest increase on a yearly basis was recorded in medium high technology products with a 13.8% hike, while high technology products saw a 11.2% decline in the same period.

According to TurkStat, the purpose of calculating monthly industrial production index is to measure the evolution of economy and the positive and negative effects of economical political decisions in the short term.