F1: Istanbul to host 8th Turkish Grand Prix Sunday

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The season's Round 14 over 58 laps will be held at the Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometer (3.3 miles) track.

The qualifying round will kick off at 1200GMT on Saturday, while the race will start at 1010GMT on Sunday behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Having won nine races this season, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits at the top of the drivers' standings with 282 points and is seeking the seventh Formula 1 title of his career in Istanbul.

Mercedes already won the constructors' championship for the seventh time in a row ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix.

2 billion people

Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said Friday that Formula 1 was of great importance both in promoting the country and Istanbul city.

"The race is being aired by 250 broadcasters. This will be an event that reaches about 2 billion people," Karaismailoglu told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

2020 driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 282

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 197

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 162

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia): 95

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 85

2020 constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 479

2. Red Bull-Honda: 226

3. Renault: 135

4. McLaren Renault: 134

5. Racing Point: 134