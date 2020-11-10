Turkish stocks hit historic high at close

Turkey's benchmark stock index ended the day up 0.93%, hitting its highest closing level of 1,243.00 points on Tuesday.

Starting the day at 1,222.89 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 11.46 points over Monday's close of 1,231.54 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,860.00 by market close, down from $1,912.65 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $43.00 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Tuesday.

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 8.1390 8.1810 EUR/TRY 9.7010 9.6640 GBP/TRY 10.8040 10.9450







