Turkish president accepts resignation of treasury minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accepted the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, an official statement announced on Monday.

"As it is known, Berat Albayrak issued a statement on Sunday evening via one of his social media accounts asking for his exempt from the post citing his health," read the statement by the Communications Directorate.

"Upon an assessment by our president, the request by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak of his exempt from the post was approved," it stated.

In a period when even developed countries are experiencing serious economic difficulties due to the pandemic in addition to regional and political crises, Turkey has proceeded on its way with the least damage possible in this critical period with the efforts of Albayrak, it added.

"Achievements of our minister have been appreciated by the Turkish president," the statement noted.







