Turkish presidential spokesman recovers from COVID-19

Turkey's presidential spokesman announced on Thursday he has recovered from COVID-19.

"My COVID treatment has been successfully completed," Ibrahim Kalın tweeted, thanking the healthcare professionals who looked after him during this time.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all those who have contracted the novel virus.

Last week, Kalın said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and reached the final stage of treatment.

Turkey, which has reintroduced restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, has so far registered 384,509 cases, including 10,558 deaths and 330,665 recoveries.

Hairdressers, wedding halls, swimming pools, theaters, and similar places are to close by 10 p.m.

The restrictions also apply to cafes and restaurants, but they are allowed to offer take-away even after 10 p.m.

While flexible working hours are being encouraged in both private and public sectors, wearing masks is already compulsory in all public areas and outdoors.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca have urged the public to decrease social contact.



