Turkey 'neutralizes' 132 YPG/PKK terrorists in October

Turkish security authorities dealt heavy blow the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot YPG with their anti-terror operations in October, thwarting terrorists' evil intentions to disrupt peace, security and stability both in Turkey and in the region.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, a total of 132 terrorists were neutralized in October and 87 of 233 arrested suspects were remanded in custody.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Two Turkish security personnel were martyred in the same period, while two others were wounded.

The operations also targeted shelters and caves used by terrorists and seized weapons, explosives, ammunition and life-sustaining materials.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, a total of 187 terrorists laid down their weapons and surrendered to Turkish authorities. Those who surrender at their own will get reduced sentences in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.