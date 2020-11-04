'PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces'

A YPG/PKK terrorist on Wednesday surrendered to security forces at the Turkey-Syria border, sources said.

The terrorist identified by the initials M.E.K. laid down his arms in the southeastern Mardin province following persuasion efforts by local gendarmerie forces and the National Intelligence Organization.

The terrorist, who has criminal record, surrendered at the Nusaybin Faruk Gezen border post without arms or ammunition.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who gave up fighting through persuasion in 2020 has risen to 193.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.





