TURKEYS AUTO SALES NEARLY DOUBLED IN OCTOBER

Turkey's auto sales nearly doubled in October

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in were up 93% year-on-year in October, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

A total of 76,341 vehicles were sold across Turkey last month, marking a 90.9% rise from October 2019, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said.

Some 18,932 light commercial vehicles were sold in October, up 102.6% year-on-year.

From January to October, Turkey's automotive market expanded 78.1% on an annual basis to 588,354 units.

Passenger car sales increased 73.1% to 465,031 and LCV sales soared 99.7% to 123,323 in the first nine months of 2020.



