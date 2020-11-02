Turkish Cargo named Europe’s best air cargo brand

Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, received the "Best Cargo Airline-Europe" award by a worldwide-known sectoral magazine.

According to a statement from the company on Monday, 36th edition of Air Cargo News Awards 2020, organized virtually due to the coronavirus, chose winners with various criteria such as quality, innovation, efficiency, speed, reliability and vision in mind, open to all sector which offers innovative products, services and operations that can help developing air cargo sector further.

"Despite the crises that grip the world such as the current pandemic period, Turkish Cargo continues its success story with more effective solutions by developing and using new technologies and innovative approaches," said Ilker Aycı, the chairman of Turkish Airlines.

As the fastest growing air cargo brand, Turkish Cargo continued its air cargo operations without any interruptions during this global pandemic period and transported food, aid, medicine, masks and medical equipment across the world.

The company carried one out of every 20 air cargos in the world during this period.

Turkish Cargo arranges freighter operations to more than 300 destinations, 95 of which are direct cargo destinations.





