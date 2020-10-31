President Erdoğan hails support after Izmir quake

Turkey's president on Saturday thanked all countries for their messages of support after the earthquake in Izmir.

"Many thanks from the Republic of Turkey to all friendly nations and international organizations for their good wishes and statements of support following the earthquake in Izmir," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

He asserted that all of Turkey's institutions have been mobilized to support its citizens and the country is ready to handle the situation.

At least 28 people have died and over 880 are injured since the magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday.