New envoys present credentials to Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed new ambassadors of Cambodia, Belgium, Panama, and Denmark.

Cambodian Ambassador Meas Kim Heng, Panama's Ambassador Mariela Sagel Rosas, Belgian Ambassador Paul Huynen, and Danish Ambassador Danny Annan separately presented their letters of credentials to Erdoğan at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Souvenir photos were taken after the letters were presented.