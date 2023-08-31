Historical artifact unearthed in Alaşehir undergoes examination

Alaşehir Mayor Ahmet Öküzcüoğlu visited the St. Jean Church, which is under the protection of the District Directorate of Culture and Museum, and received information about a historical artifact.

After the visit, Öküzcüoğlu, in a statement to the journalists, mentioned that during infrastructure works, the municipal teams discovered a relief sculpture with a missing head. He stated that the historical artifact, estimated to belong to the Roman Period, has been placed under protection, and they are collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to bring this historical heritage to light.

Öküzcüoğlu also informed that the artifact, thought to symbolize the sun goddess, is still being examined by archaeologists.