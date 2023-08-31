Abandoned Italian village in Diyarbakır: A remnant of history

The Karakaya Dam, built over the Euphrates River, saw the involvement of thousands of Italian workers during its construction. Many Italians who worked on the dam project stayed in the region and settled in the rural area of Çüngüş district in Diyarbakır.

In 1976, the Italians who arrived in the region established a village with around 350 households. For 11 years, nearly 3,500 Italians lived in this village.

The Italian settlers in Diyarbakır developed close relationships with the local community over the years.

When the dam construction was completed, the Italians returned to their country

In 1987, with the completion of the dam construction, the Italians left the region and returned to their home country. The village had various social facilities built, including a cinema, health center, and a place of worship.

Presently, some of the deteriorated structures are being used as barns by the neighboring villagers.

THE VILLAGE HAS FALLEN INTO RUINS

The Italian village in Diyarbakır, left to its fate 36 years ago, has now turned into a ghost village. What remains of the modern village are the skeletons of prefab buildings.

"We had friendships, we used to visit"

Ali Suat Akmeşe, the Mayor of Çüngüş, said, "This village was established for the Karakaya Dam. An Italian company had taken the contract for the Karakaya Dam construction. This facility here was a complete living area for them. We had a gas station back then. We were supplying them with fuel. We had friendships with the administrators; we used to visit and spend time with them. We would come here and visit them."