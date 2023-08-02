Number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul up 17% in H1

Tourists carry umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they visit the old city of Istanbul, Türkiye, July 20, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul in the first six months of the year increased by 17% to 7.9 million on a yearly basis.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from Istanbul Directorate of Culture and Tourism, the figure was up from 6.75 million in the January-June period last year.

It also exceeded the pre-pandemic levels, as the Turkish metropolis hosted 6.77 million tourists in the first six months of 2019.

In June alone, Istanbul hosted 1.6 million foreign tourists, up by 11% from 1.47 million in the same month last year. Some 10.6% of foreign visitors were Russians, followed by Germans with 7.13% and U.S. nationals with 6.32%.

Istanbul hosted tourists from 194 countries in June.

























