Defending champion Alcaraz reaches US Open quarterfinals

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the 2023 US Open quarterfinals in men's singles on Monday.

The Spanish top seed beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi with sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in a Round 4 match at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz will next take on either Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner or German world no.12 Alexander Zverev.

Earlier Monday, Russia's Andrey Rublev beat his British opponent Jack Draper with sets of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bag a last-eight ticket.

In the quarterfinals, Rublev will play against either his compatriot Daniil Medvedev or Australia's Alex de Minaur.

The US Open will conclude with the men's final on Sunday.












