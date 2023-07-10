‘Grateful’ Madonna speaks out for the first time after hospitalization, ICU stay

Madonna has broken her silence following her unexpected hospitalization and stay in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The iconic Queen of Pop released a statement on Monday, stating that she is now "on the path to recovery" after being discharged from the hospital a week and a half ago.

In an Instagram post, Madonna revealed that her initial concern upon waking up in the hospital was for her children.

The incident, which occurred on June 24, was first reported by Page Six. The 64-year-old singer was found unresponsive and promptly rushed to a hospital in New York City. She was subsequently intubated in the ICU, remaining in that state for at least one night before the tube was removed. Madonna stayed in the ICU for several days, as confirmed by her long-time manager, Guy Oseary.

During her hospitalization, Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, stayed by her side, providing support. Thankfully, the singer made a full recovery and has returned home. Oseary also shared on social media that Madonna had contracted a severe bacterial infection, which required treatment. However, he assured fans that her health was steadily improving.

Due to this health crisis, Madonna had to postpone her highly anticipated "Celebration" tour. Oseary assured fans that updates would be provided as they became available, including a new start date for the global tour.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Madonna had been intensely rehearsing for her tour at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island prior to her hospitalization. The insider disclosed that she had been dedicating long hours, spending up to 12 hours a day in rehearsals, putting in strenuous effort.

It was clear that Madonna had a strong commitment to her shows and was having a great time during rehearsals, with no intention of canceling any performances. However, the unforeseen health issues forced her to prioritize her recovery.

When news of Madonna's hospitalization broke, her sons, David Banda and Rocco Ritchie, were seen arriving at her Upper East Side home. David, who is rarely seen in public, tried to maintain a low profile by wearing sunglasses.

In addition to her family's support, Madonna received comforting messages from her close friend and "A League of Their Own" co-star, Rosie O'Donnell, who shared on Instagram that the singer was "feeling good."

Fans eagerly await Madonna's complete recovery and eagerly anticipate updates regarding the rescheduled dates for her "Celebration" tour.








