News Tennis Djokovic eases past Lorenzo Musetti into Paris Masters semi-finals

Djokovic eases past Lorenzo Musetti into Paris Masters semi-finals

DPA TENNIS Published November 05,2022 Subscribe

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made comfortable progress to the Paris Masters semi-finals on Friday but world number one Carlos Alcaraz is out after retiring from his last-eight match.



Djokovic advanced with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, conqueror of Casper Ruud in the previous round.



The Serbian 21-time grand slam winner, who has claimed this title on six occasions, will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four.



Tsitsipas booked his semi-final spot with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Tommy Paul.



Earlier, Alcaraz, after having treatment on an abdominal muscle, retired during his second-set tie-break against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune, who was 3-1 up and had won the first set 6-3.



Alcaraz wrote on Twitter: "Holger was better today and deserved to win! It was difficult to withdraw, but I was scared of making it worse. Health comes first!"



Rune's opponent in the semis is Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 6-1, 6-4 victor over Frances Tiafoe.



