Djokovic breezes past Garin in Astana

Published October 05,2022
Novak Djokovic breezed past Cristian Garin in the Astana Open, taking just 62 minutes to secure a 6-1, 6-1 victory in his opening match of the ATP 500 event.

Having won his 89th tour-level title on Sunday in Tel Aviv without dropping a single set, fourth-seed Djokovic wasted no time in securing a win to set up a second-round clash against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Also in Kazakhstan, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas made hard work of his second-round tie against Luca Nardi, requiring two tie breaks in a two-hour showdown in a 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3) victory to secure a spot in the last eight.

Andrey Rublev, Roberto Bautista Agut and Adrian Mannarino also sealed their places in the quarter-finals, while Marin Cilic and Emil Ruusuvuori won their first-round matches.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz defeated James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 in the Japan Open, where there was also a victory for Denis Shapovalov against Steve Johnson.