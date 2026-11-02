Apple sends spyware alerts to German delegation accompanying Merz on Asia trip

Apple sent spyware threat warnings to members of a German delegation accompanying Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his recent Asia trip, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Monday.

According to the report, the latest warnings affected a broader group of individuals, including several people who accompanied Merz on visits to Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

Staff members from federal ministries and journalists also received the alerts, the magazine reported.

Apple said it was issuing warnings to potentially affected individuals in 99 countries, indicating that the suspected spyware campaign was not limited to Germany.