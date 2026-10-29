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News Tech Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

The Paris Court of Appeals on Thursday dismissed Meta Platforms' appeals against precautionary injunctions issued by France’s antitrust authority, which ordered the company to negotiate in good faith with press publishers over neighboring rights.

AFP TECH
Published October 29,2026 01:27 PM
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META LOSES APPEALS AGAINST INTERIM MEASURES IMPOSED BY FRENCH REGULATORS

Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against ⁠interim ⁠measures imposed by French regulators over media organisations' ⁠publishing rights in the Paris Court of Appeals, the court said on Thursday.

"The Court concluded that ⁠Meta's ⁠practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to ⁠press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited ⁠under ‌both European ‌and French ⁠competition law," ‌the court said in ⁠a statement.