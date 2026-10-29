Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against ⁠interim ⁠measures imposed by French regulators over media organisations' ⁠publishing rights in the Paris Court of Appeals, the court said on Thursday.

"The Court concluded that ⁠Meta's ⁠practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to ⁠press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited ⁠under ‌both European ‌and French ⁠competition law," ‌the court said in ⁠a statement.







