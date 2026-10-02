French, Argentinian presidents discuss investment, AI in Paris meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron received his Argentinian counterpart Javier Milei on Thursday to discuss French investments, artificial intelligence, and economic relations between the two countries.

The 40-minute bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace took place as part of Argentina Week in Paris and was later followed by a meeting between governors, business leaders and the Argentine delegation and their French counterparts.

According to sources speaking to Argentine daily La Nacion, the main focus was on investments announced by French firms in Argentina as well as the future of artificial intelligence and Milei's economic adjustment plans in the country.

The two leaders also reportedly discussed bilateral economic relations.

"There were several topics discussed, including artificial intelligence, Argentina Week in Paris, and the announcements being made by French companies, especially regarding energy," said sources from the Argentinian delegation.

On Friday, Milei is also expected to receive an award from the Paris Economic Forum.

The Argentine president's visit to France drew criticism from some Argentines, as well as human rights activists, environmental campaigners, and trade unions protesting his policies, according to public outlet Franceinfo.



