News Economy Škoda recalls 1.7 million vehicles globally over steering failure risk

Škoda recalls 1.7 million vehicles globally over steering failure risk

Škoda is recalling roughly 1.7 million vehicles worldwide over potential steering failure, broadening a sweeping safety crisis days after parent Volkswagen and stablemates Audi and SEAT pulled millions of cars for the same defect.

Škoda has recalled about 1.7 million vehicles worldwide over a potential steering failure, just days after parent company Volkswagen and its subsidiaries Audi and SEAT recalled several million vehicles over the same issue.



According to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) recall database, a broken screw could cause steering failure.



As a corrective measure, the steering bolt is to be replaced with a corrosion-resistant screw. The affected models at the Czech VW subsidiary are the Kodiaq, Karoq, Octavia and Superb. Škoda had not initially issued a statement.



Volkswagen said in a statement that internal quality checks had identified a potential steering problem in certain vehicles across various model series. A VW spokesman said the issue had been identified during those checks, without elaborating further.









