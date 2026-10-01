WhatsApp introduces optional parental controls for teenagers

WhatsApp announced Wednesday that it is introducing optional parental controls for teenage users, giving parents greater oversight of privacy settings and online interactions without allowing them to read their children's conversations.

The messaging service said parents would be able to decide who can see a teenager's profile photograph, who can add them to groups and how they use features including Channels and Status.

Parents will receive notifications when their teenager joins or leaves a group, as well as when a group involving their child grows significantly in size.

The controls will be protected by a PIN set up by the parent. Teenagers who want to loosen restricted privacy settings will require parental approval through the PIN.

Parents will also be able to select how their child uses Meta AI, WhatsApp's optional artificial intelligence assistant. They can choose between the default setting intended for users aged 13 and older or a stricter option labled Limited Content.

Despite the additional controls, parents will not be able to see or listen to their teenager's private messages and calls.

"Even with controls turned on, your teen's personal messages and calls stay private and protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp said in its announcement.

The company said the tools were intended to encourage conversations between parents and teenagers about their use of the platform while maintaining the privacy of personal communications.

Parents will be able to adjust or disable the controls at any time. WhatsApp said participation would be entirely voluntary because different families required varying levels of supervision.

The optional nature of the system, however, has prompted questions about how widely it will be adopted.

The announcement comes as technology companies face growing pressure from governments and regulators to make their services safer and more age-appropriate for children.

The proposed ban is expected to cover services including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and X, along with stronger age-assurance requirements.





