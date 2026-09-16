AI leaders divided over pace of development as safety concerns mount

The leaders of Anthropic, Nvidia, and OpenAI offered competing approaches to artificial intelligence at Salesforce's Dreamforce convention in San Francisco on Tuesday, exposing an industry divide over whether development should be slowed, regulated, or primarily managed by technology companies themselves.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei renewed his call to slow the development of frontier AI, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang argued against deceleration and new regulations. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that the public was justified in fearing the technology but maintained that developers could keep safety measures ahead of growing capabilities.