Google Maps will show 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Google Maps has changed the name of "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America" for U.S. users to reflect President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake, according to a Google statement.

Trump announced on Thursday that ⁠he was changing the name ⁠of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, part of an escalating trade feud with Canada that has prompted the two countries to impose reciprocal tariffs on ⁠billions of dollars in goods.

The president's order affects the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which sets the standards for official U.S. maps. It does not have any impact on Canadian naming conventions or how the rest of the world refers to the lake.

"Since we update Google Maps to reflect name changes in official government sources, which is GNIS for the U.S., people using Maps in the U.S. will see 'Lake ⁠America,' ⁠those in Canada will continue to see 'Lake Ontario,' and those outside of the U.S. and Canada will see both names," Google said in a blog post issued on Saturday.

The White House, Carney's office and Ford's office did not immediately comment on Sunday on Google's decision.

Google Maps made a similar change to the Gulf of Mexico last year, labeling it ⁠the "Gulf of America" following Trump's executive order on his first day in office renaming the body of water.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney immediately rejected the lake's name change on Thursday. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, which shares a long border with Canada, declared that "New York won't be calling it that," while Phil ⁠Scott, ‌the Republican governor ‌of neighboring Vermont, called Trump's decision "petty and ⁠disappointing" on social media.

The premier of ‌Ontario, Doug Ford, on Saturday unveiled a large lakeside sign that reads, "Lake Ontario: Now and Always," in ⁠both English and French.

"President Trump can call ⁠it whatever he wants, but I can tell you, the ⁠rest of the world will always call it Lake Ontario," Ford said.



