At least 15 killed in Russian attack on Kiev and surrounding area

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after Russia launched an overnight missile attack on Kiev and the surrounding region, officials said on Wednesday.



Ukraine's State Emergency Service said 14 civilians had been killed in the wider Kiev region, while one person was died in the capital.



The city's military administration said damage had been reported in at least seven districts across Kiev.



Several large fires broke out, while warehouses were destroyed and a 20-storey residential building was hit, according to media reports.



Warehouses were also hit in the surrounding districts of Brovary, Fastiv and Bucha, the emergency services said.



The Russian Defence Ministry described the strikes as a large-scale attack using precision weapons against logistics and distribution centres for military supplies.



Russia had also attacked Kiev with ballistic missiles overnight into Saturday, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 30.



Ukraine says it no longer has enough interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks.



