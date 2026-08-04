Telegram disappears from Apple App Store search results globally

The messaging application Telegram has vanished from search results on the Apple App Store worldwide, according to finance news website Watcher.Guru.

While the app no longer appears for new downloads, users who currently have Telegram installed on their devices reported that the service continues to function.

It remains unclear whether the disappearance is due to a technical glitch or a formal removal from the platform.

The application remains available on Google's Play Store for Android users.

Anadolu contacted Telegram for clarification regarding the situation, but the company did not provide an immediate response. Apple and Telegram founder Pavel Durov have also yet to issue public statements.

Apple previously removed the app from its store in 2018. At that time, Durov said the removal occurred because Telegram had made "inappropriate content" available to its users.



