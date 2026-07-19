New generation robotic horses, riding robots draw crowds at Shanghai conference

A new generation of robotic horses and riding robots designed to carry people, transport goods and navigate complex terrain drew crowds of visitors at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Sunday, local media reported.

One of the highlights of the third day of the conference was the chance to ride a quadruped robot — an encounter that felt less like testing a machine and more like stepping into a scene from the future — local English daily Global Times reported.

Among the attractions was a riding robot developed by Chongqing Haochen Embodied Intelligence Technology Co, with technical support from AGIQUAD, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based AgiBot.

The company said pre-orders for the robot are now available worldwide, with small-batch deliveries planned for September.

The robot can reach a top speed of 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour, carry up to 75 kilograms (165 pounds), travel as far as 20 km (12 mi) on a single charge, and climb slopes of up to 25 degrees.

The company said its long-term goal is to obtain a motorcycle or four-wheel vehicle license for the robot within three years, enabling it to operate on public roads.

The world's "first" AI-powered smart riding quadruped robot — the Qiji X1 All-Terrain Intelligent Mount-Quadruped Cyber Horse — from DaxAI Robot also attracted a large number of visitors.

According to the company, the Qiji X1 is a rideable quadruped robot built for rough terrain, with a dynamic 300 kg (661 lbs) payload, 40 km (24.85 mi) range, and 10 km/h (6 mph) top speed, making it suitable for short-distance immersive riding in forests, grasslands, and other outdoor environments.

Another exhibit was Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics' limited-edition robot horse, unveiled to mark the Year of the Horse in 2026.

Weighing about 30 kg (66 lbs) and standing about half a meter tall, the robot horse can carry up to 50 kg (110 lbs) and is built on the same rugged platform used in industrial inspection, emergency rescue, and logistics scenarios.





