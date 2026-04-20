Cyberattack likely caused major data leak on French government website

France's Interior Ministry said Monday that a cyberattack may have led to a large-scale data leak.

An "information security incident" potentially involving data from private and professional accounts was detected on April 15, the ministry said in a statement cited by broadcaster France Info.

The attack targeted the National Agency for Secure Documents (ANTS), which manages vehicle registration, driving licenses, and identity documents.

Data that may have been exposed includes login identifiers, names, email addresses, dates of birth and unique account IDs.

Additional information such as postal addresses, places of birth and telephone numbers may also have been accessed.

The ministry said affected users are being informed individually.





