Suspect in attack on OpenAI CEO’s home charged with attempted murder

The suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson, authorities said Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on the US social media platform X that the bureau on Friday arrested Daniel Moreno-Gama after a raid at his home in Texas.

In a news conference on Monday, Matt Cobo, FBI's acting special agent for San Francisco, said the attack was "planned, targeted and extremely serious."

The Department of Justice also alleged Moreno-Gama possessed a three-part document he wrote that opposed artificial intelligence, according to CNN.

Moreno-Gama faces both state and federal charges.

"We interpret this behavior for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman's life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news conference on Monday.





