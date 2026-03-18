Belgium rolls out secure messaging app for officials to replace

Belgium has begun rolling out a new secure messaging application for public sector use, replacing platforms such as WhatsApp and Messenger, Belga news agency reported Wednesday.

The app, called Beam, is developed by state-backed Belgian Secure Communications and is expected to be used by around 750,000 civil servants and military personnel, according to the report.

Defense and intelligence staff have already started using the system, with a broader rollout set to begin next week.

The move reflects growing concerns among authorities that widely used messaging platforms could expose sensitive information to foreign governments or cyber threats.

Beam, the report said, is designed to address these risks by limiting access to verified government users and storing all data on secure servers located within Belgium.

According to the report, the system has undergone extensive testing by ethical hackers and security firms without being breached.

The project follows heightened security concerns in the country since the 2016 terrorist attacks, which led to stronger protections for official communications.