Meta partners with AMD for long-term AI infrastructure deal

Meta announced Tuesday that it signed a multi-year agreement with chip firm AMD to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with its products.

"Today, we're announcing a multi-year agreement with AMD to power our AI infrastructure with up to 6GW of AMD Instinct GPUs, the silicon computing technology used to support modern AI models," according to a statement from Meta.

It emphasized that Meta is working to build the next generation of artificial intelligence and make personal superintelligence possible for everyone.

"To do this, we need massive, scalable compute power that can handle the growing demands of our AI workloads. Our partnership with AMD, which builds on our existing collaboration, will help us meet those needs," it said.

Meta also said that the companies will work together to align their roadmaps in chips, systems and software.

Shipments to support the initial GPU deployments will begin in the second half of 2026 and will be based on the Helios rack-scale architecture-"a rack system we developed and unveiled in collaboration with AMD at last year's Open Compute Project Global Summit," it said.

The statement emphasized that the collaboration in software and hardware will enable rapid and large-scale innovation.

It noted that the agreement with AMD is part of Meta's initiative to expand its infrastructure at scale.

"By diversifying our partnerships and technology stack, we're building a more resilient and flexible infrastructure. We're combining hardware sourced from a range of partners with our own rapidly advancing Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) silicon program," it said.

"This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta's workloads, accelerating one of the industry's largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout," said AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it is an important step for the company as it diversifies the firm's computing. "I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come," he added.





