SpaceX sends crew to International Space Station on 8-month science mission

A SpaceX rocket launched on Friday headed to the International Space Station for an eight-month science mission, NASA reported in a statement.

According to the statement, the Falcon 9, launched from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, US, carries NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

"The research this crew will conduct aboard the space station advances critical technologies for deep space exploration while delivering real benefits here on Earth," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

During the mission, Crew-12 will conduct a variety of science experiments aimed at advancing research and technology for missions to the Moon and Mars, said the statement.

Crew members will study pneumonia-causing bacteria to improve cardiovascular treatments, on-demand intravenous fluid generation for future space missions, and research on how physical characteristics may affect blood flow during spaceflight, according to NASA.

Other experiments include automated plant health monitoring and investigations of plant and nitrogen-fixing microbe interactions to enhance food production in space, according to the statement.

A SpaceX Dragon carrying Crew-11 scientists from NASA, Roscosmos, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency returned to Earth on Jan. 15 from the station.

NASA said that the crew's premature return followed monitoring of a medical concern involving one member, without giving additional details.





