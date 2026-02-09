Turkish defense tech firm Karel showcases military communications at World Defense Show 2026

Turkish technology company Karel showcased its integrated military communication systems at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting solutions designed for modern military operations, according to a statement issued by the company on Monday.

During the event held in Riyadh on Feb. 8-12, Karel Defense Technologies presented its COM-BAT 5G private mobile network, COM-LINE in-vehicle communication gateway and MOBAT operational headset.

Karel provides end-to-end, secure and high-speed communication systems and solutions in the tactical field, reflecting its role as a comprehensive technology partner backed by 40 years of engineering, R&D and production experience.

The company said it is working to strengthen local capacity in Saudi Arabia in the defense and technology sectors as a strategic focus aligned with the country's Vision 2030 objectives, a long-term national strategy aimed at building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Within this framework, Karel positions itself as a long-term technology partner, offering expertise across the full technology lifecycle -- from design and development to production and field deployment -- rather than a purely product-based approach.

Karel said it seeks to contribute to Saudi Arabia's defense industry vision through sustainable, scalable and locally producible defense technology solutions.



INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS FOR TACTICAL OPERATIONS



Karel provides communication systems that are among the key elements of command and control, situational awareness and decision-making in modern military operations.

Its integrated architecture extends from 5G private mobile networks to in-vehicle and inter-vehicle communications, and further to advanced personnel-level headset systems, ensuring fast, accurate and secure data flow in tactical environments.

Drawing on long-standing experience in Türkiye's defense industry ecosystem, Karel contributes to land, air and naval platform projects through customized system solutions, electronic production and system integration capabilities.



SECURE AND HIGH-SPEED COMMUNICATION



"Communication infrastructures that provide strong and seamless integration across different platforms, unit levels and mission areas enable all elements in the field to operate in coordination," Yavuz Bayiz, president of Karel Defense Technologies, said in the statement.

He said secure and high-speed communication increases operational effectiveness, accelerates decision-making and supports rapid adaptation to evolving threat environments.

"At Karel, we develop solutions that bring all elements in the field together under a single integrated communications architecture," Bayiz said.

Referring to the Saudi market, he said the solutions showcased at World Defense Show 2026 represent a collaboration model aimed at strengthening local defense industry capacity in line with Vision 2030.

Highlighting Karel's long-term experience from technology design and development to production and field adaptation, he said the company is ready to share this expertise with local ecosystems.

"Our goal is to position ourselves as a long-term, sustainable technology solutions partner that supports localization in Saudi Arabia," Bayiz said.



KAREL'S HIGH-END PRODUCT LINE AT WORLD DEFENSE SHOW 2026



COM-BAT, Karel's 5G private mobile network, provides secure voice and video communication, real-time data sharing and high-bandwidth applications across all military unit levels, with portable and vehicle-mountable deployment options.

COM-LINE enables secure voice and data communication across different protocols and electronic systems within military ground vehicles, unifying in-vehicle and inter-vehicle communications under a single architecture.

MOBAT is a multi-purpose operational headset featuring active noise cancellation, situational awareness and 3D sound capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted information flow between personnel, vehicles and command-and-control systems in demanding field conditions.

The systems are designed for deployment across diverse operational environments in the Middle East and beyond.