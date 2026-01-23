Apple transforms Siri into an AI chatbot

Under the code name "Campos," this project will enhance Siri with a specialized Apple model built upon Google's Gemini technology. This collaboration aims to evolve Siri from merely executing commands to possessing deep reasoning abilities and fluent conversational skills.

The most significant structural change will be Siri functioning more like an independent application deeply integrated within Apple devices, rather than just a background assistant. This new interface, expected to be introduced with iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27 in 2026, will have the following capabilities:

Advanced Web Searches: Providing direct and comprehensive answers to complex queries.

Image Creation: Generating visuals based on text commands using AI.

Text Summarization and Document Analysis: Understanding long documents and extracting key information.

Screen Context Understanding: Analyzing what the user is currently viewing on the screen and performing relevant operations.



According to Bloomberg reports, Apple plans to officially unveil this new experience at the WWDC 2026 event. During this process, Apple's priorities are noted to be speed, privacy, and flawless integration with device hardware. With this update, Siri aims to transition from a "reactive" voice command system to a proactive AI companion.