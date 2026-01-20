TikTok to launch ai age verification to block under-13 accounts in Europe

Social media giant TikTok is preparing to roll out advanced age-verification checks across Europe to block accounts belonging to users under the age of 13. The company announced it will use a new technology designed to "estimate" a user's age.

The new system will analyze profile information, shared videos, and other on-platform behavior to predict whether an account belongs to a child under 13. Accounts flagged as suspicious will be forwarded to human moderators, who will make the final decision.

BEHAVIOR-BASED SCREENING BEGINS

TikTok said the technology, set to be introduced "in the coming weeks," will operate in line with privacy principles. During pilot testing, the company said thousands of underage accounts were identified and removed using this method.

Users whose accounts are incorrectly flagged will be able to appeal the decision through facial recognition, credit card verification, or identity checks. TikTok officials stressed that protecting minors requires a multi-layered approach.

EXPERTS WARN OF "FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY"

Meanwhile, some child protection organizations and online safety groups oppose a blanket ban. Experts warn such measures could push children and offenders toward less regulated corners of the internet and create a "false sense of security" for parents.