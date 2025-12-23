OpenAI launches 'Your Year with ChatGPT' year-end summary feature

While many major digital platforms have their own year-end summaries, OpenAI has joined the trend by launching the "Your Year with ChatGPT" feature, allowing users to review their 2025 chat history. OpenAI introduced this new feature for platform users via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The feature is available to all logged-in users with chat history and memory features enabled.

However, it is currently available only in specific regions, with access granted to users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

OpenAI has not yet shared information on whether this feature will expand to other regions or countries in the future. To use this feature, the app must be updated, and it can also be accessed via the web.

SPOTIFY WRAPPED-STYLE YEAR-END SUMMARY

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT will use memory and chat history to remind users of the conversations and ideas they have shared over the year. This feature is likened to Spotify's popular "Wrapped," which shows users a summary of their annual music journey.

Instead of telling you how much music you've listened to, ChatGPT will highlight how much you interacted with the bot, what topics you asked about most, and share memorable moments from the chats. By fully utilizing the memory mode, OpenAI offers the first-ever year-end summary of interactions with its machine-learning platform.

HOW TO ACCESS THE CHATGPT YEAR SUMMARY?

Users in regions where the feature is available can check if the "Your Year with ChatGPT" button appears on the app. Alternatively, they can start a new chat with ChatGPT, click the "+" button, and select "Your Year with ChatGPT," or simply type "Show me my year with ChatGPT" to begin the process.