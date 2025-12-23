Google takes lead over OpenAI in AI field, thanks to data advantage

Google, with access to larger-scale data than its AI competitors, including OpenAI, is gaining an advantage in artificial intelligence research. The diversity of data directly affects the success of AI models, allowing for better results in complex tasks.

Although OpenAI's ChatGPT has the most users, US tech giant Google is also making significant strides in the AI field with its Gemini model.

According to research by US digital market analysis firm Sensor Tower, Google Gemini has recently surpassed ChatGPT in terms of download numbers, monthly active user growth, and time spent in the app.

Google, with its search engine holding a key place in internet history, has diversified its services over the years through investments in various technologies. From YouTube to the Android operating system, the company owns a wide array of platforms and controls significant data by listing websites around the world through its search bots.

While Google's dominance in data provides a major advantage in AI development, it also raises concerns about monopolization in technology.

"They Have Incredible, Privileged Access"

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, one of the leading US tech companies, stated in an interview with the US-based tech and culture magazine Wired that Google has been the biggest player in the internet's history, especially in the last 27 years.

Prince explained that more internet sites are beneficial for Google, making search more valuable, and that Google has developed all the necessary tools to monetize website traffic. "They've funded the formation of the internet for the past 27 years," he said.

Prince also pointed out that Google is now excelling in AI, combining its search robots with AI to create the biggest challenge. "You can't exit one; exiting one means you exit both, and that's a real challenge," he added.

He was surprised by Google's reach, stating, "Today, Google sees 3.2 times more pages than OpenAI, 4.6 times more than Microsoft, and 4.8 times more than Anthropic and Meta. They have incredibly privileged access."

"Google Is a Company Blocking Progress on the Internet"

Regarding Google's greater data access compared to other platforms, Prince commented, "When we asked why Gemini has improved so much recently compared to OpenAI, I think the answer is simply that they have more data. It's not about chips, research, or technology."

Prince believes that Google is hindering internet progress, stating, "Unless we force or convince companies to follow the same rules and split their browsers between search and AI, I think it will be difficult to secure all content entirely."

He also shared that they declared July 1st as Content Independence Day and provided users with free tools to prevent AI from accessing their data. "After these tools were activated, an incredible result was achieved. Over 400 billion AI requests were blocked from accessing content data," he concluded.