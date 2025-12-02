Turkish defense company Aser Technology to protect UN vehicles in Africa

Turkish defense company Aser Technology's radio frequency (RF) jammers will be used in the armored vehicles deployed in UN operations in Africa, a company representative said.

Aser Technology, a satellite communications and radar systems manufacturer, won the RF jammer supply tender for the UN's African operations, beating out international competition, and completed the deliveries.

Ertan Murat, general manager of Aser Technology, told Anadolu that the company produces tactical-class electronic warfare jamming systems effective against remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and drones.

Murat said the company took its innovative and effective RF jamming technologies to the highest international level with this prestigious project.

"We served the Turkish Armed Forces in jammer projects for over 20 years and we developed new jamming technologies that meet the conditions and needs of the real field," he said.

"Our offerings can jam effectively across the entire spectrum, including 4.5G and 5G systems, drones, and GNSS (global navigation satellite system) frequency bands, with a much wider range," he added.