North Korea develops AI-based weather forecasting system

North Korea's meteorological agency has developed a new weather forecasting system that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), state media reported Monday.

"By applying AI technology to all weather forecasting processes, this intelligent, automated and refined comprehensive weather forecast system could increase accuracy and shorten forecasting time," the Korean Central News Agency said.

The system has been registered as one of the country's top 10 information technology products of the year, and "a scientific and technological guarantee has been put in place to steadily develop the country's economy and quickly respond to natural disaster crises, including major floods," the agency said.

Following devastating floods in northwest North Korea last year, the country has focused on disaster preparedness, with leader Kim Jong Un voicing anger over the failure to accurately predict the floods at that time.

North Korea is also adopting AI technology, with related fields now offered at universities and state media showing citizens using ChatGPT, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.





