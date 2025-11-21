OpenAI announces group chat feature for ChatGPT

The group chat feature was initially launched in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. OpenAI plans to expand this feature to more countries shortly.

The feature is available for various account types including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro, but Education, Enterprise, and Business subscriptions are excluded.

OpenAI stated that the group chat would facilitate collaborative efforts such as planning, drafting projects, and brainstorming.

Users only need to log in with an account included in the pilot program and add other people to the chat window.

PRIVATE CHATS AND GROUP CHATS ARE SEPARATED

The company emphasized that the memory feature will be turned off in group chats and that personal chat records will not be transferred to group chats, providing a separate privacy layer for users.

OpenAI continues to enhance the ChatGPT experience with features like integration with applications including Spotify and Canva, as well as capabilities like Chat Branching.