Nvidia posts strong Q3 on ‘off the charts’ AI chip demand

US chip giant Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue Wednesday for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and projected that sales growth for the fourth quarter would surpass market estimates.

Nvidia's net income soared 65% year-on-year in the July-September period to reach $31.91 billion, according to the company's financial results.

Its revenue also rose 62%, reaching $57.01 billion in the same period.

Diluted earnings per share were at $1.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $1.08 in the same period last fiscal year.

The financial results came in above market forecasts for the third quarter.

Nvidia said that it anticipates roughly $65 billion in revenues for the current quarter, also exceeding estimates.

Nvidia's data center division, its main business, reported $51.2 billion in sales for the quarter, substantially exceeding market expectations.

The "compute," or the company's GPUs, brought in $43 billion of the total data center sales, while the sales of networking components accounted for $8.2 billion.

Nvidia reported $4.3 billion in gaming revenue, a 30% increase over the same period last year. Its professional visualization division reported $760 million in sales during the quarter—a 56% increase from the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, the firm identified robots as one of its key areas of growth. Sales of automobiles and robotics reached $592 million in the third quarter, up 32% year over year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that sales for the company's current-generation graphics processing unit (GPU), called Blackwell, are "off the charts."

"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out. Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially. We've entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once," Huang said.

After the release, Nvidia's shares rose more than 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Due in large part to the unquenchable demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, or GPUs, Nvidia has emerged as the most valuable publicly traded corporation. The tech sector constantly monitors Nvidia's sales and prospects as an indicator of the strength of the AI "boom."



