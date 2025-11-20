Karmod unveils new aesthetic container home model

Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod unveiled a new container home model featuring a more aesthetic design, the company said Thursday.

The company continues to develop new container home models to meet evolving customer expectations.

Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said interest in spacious homes remains strong in Turkiye.

"With our new aesthetic container home designs, we aim to meet these expectations," Cankaya said.

"As a leading brand in prefabricated housing, we rely heavily on user experience when improving our homes. In this third-generation design, we sought to fully reflect what customers expect from an aesthetic container house," he noted.

Cankaya said the new designs continue to offer large interior spaces to meet customer demand.

Noting that container homes are among the safest housing options in Turkiye, Cankaya added:

"In a country where we must live with the reality of earthquakes, container homes stand out as one of the safest residential models. With project-specific electrical installations, we ensure the highest level of fire safety in our units. Our insulation systems support sustainable energy use, and our ergonomic designs enhance overall living comfort."

The new model was designed for versatile use, he said.

"We created a functional design that can serve not only as a standalone home but also for concepts such as timeshare properties or boutique hotels," Cankaya said.

Each of the 2-story, 84-square-meter container homes includes a 21-square-meter balcony and veranda.

Cankaya said the units, which are transportable by vehicle, can be installed and made ready for occupancy anywhere in Turkiye within a single day.





