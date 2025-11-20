EBay to launch live shopping in Germany, competing with TikTok

E-commerce platform eBay is launching its live shopping feature in Germany next week, expanding the format beyond the United States where the business has grown fivefold within a year, chief executive Jamie Iannone told dpa.



The first live-shopping streams in Germany will take place on November 29 from the Comic Con fair in Stuttgart.



The online marketplace will compete with TikTok's live-commerce offering, which has been available in Germany since spring.



EBay Live allows sellers to run auctions or offer instant purchases while interacting with viewers, who can post comments and ask questions. In Germany, the feature will initially focus on collectibles and fashion, with more categories to follow next year.



Iannone described the format as an "element of human connection," saying shoppers enjoy engaging with enthusiasts and experts. Sellers, he added, can use livestreams to build a community around their products and boost sales even outside the broadcasts.



In the US, livestreams frequently feature trading cards and luxury items, while organizations such as the Salvation Army used the auction to sell clothing and accessories starting at one dollar.



