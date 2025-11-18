Pichai: “Don’t blindly trust AI tools”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, said that people should not "blindly trust" all information provided by artificial intelligence tools.

Pichai noted that current AI models are "prone to making mistakes" and emphasized that users should evaluate these tools alongside other sources.

Highlighting the importance of a rich information ecosystem, he said, "That's why people also use Google Search. We have different products focused on providing accurate information."

Pichai added that AI is useful in areas such as creative writing, but users must "learn to use these tools for the right purpose and not fully trust what they say."

"We work hard to provide the most accurate information, but current AI technology is still prone to errors," he said.

A NEW ERA

The tech world is awaiting the launch of Google's consumer-focused AI model Gemini 3.0, which has begun to regain market share against ChatGPT. Since May, Google has integrated a new AI chat feature called "AI Mode" into its search engine.

Pichai described this move as "a new era in the AI platform." The company aims to maintain its dominance in search against rival AI services such as ChatGPT.

According to BBC investigations, chatbots like ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity make "significant errors" when summarizing news. Tests using BBC content revealed major accuracy issues in their responses.

"WE MUST BE BOLD AND RESPONSIBLE AT THE SAME TIME"

Pichai said the rapid pace of technological development can outstrip efforts to mitigate potential risks. He emphasized that for Alphabet, the key is to manage this process "boldly and responsibly at the same time."

He noted that investments in AI safety are being increased proportionally with AI development. "We are open-sourcing the technology that detects whether an image was generated by AI," he said.

When reminded of Elon Musk's earlier concerns that DeepMind—acquired by Google—could create an "AI dictatorship," Pichai responded, "It wouldn't be right for a powerful technology like AI to be in the hands of just one company."

He added that today many companies operate in the AI field: "If there were only one company developing this technology, I would be worried too. But we are very far from such a situation."