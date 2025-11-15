China’s 1st space experiment rodents return to Earth after 14-day mission

China's first rodents sent into space for scientific experiments returned to Earth after 14 days, alongside the three astronauts of the Shenzhou-20 mission, according to CGTN on Saturday.

The four mice, including two males and two females, were sent to China's Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft on Oct. 31 to conduct the country's first in-orbit rodent experiments.

The experiments involved examining how space conditions, including microgravity and confined environments, affect the animals' behavior.

"Mouse astronauts" remained aboard the station for nearly twice the originally planned duration due to the Shenzhou-20 crew's delayed return to Earth following a suspected impact from tiny space debris, eventually returning on Friday.

After landing, researchers examined the mice on-site, observing their behavior and checking key physiological and biochemical indicators.

The experiment lays important groundwork for future large-scale mammalian research in orbit.

The return capsule also brought back various materials and combustion experiment samples, along with the life-science samples.



