Uzbek president meets US lawmakers to discuss trade, regional cooperation

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday met with US Senator Steve Daines, co-chair of the Senate Central Asia Caucus, and members of the US House of Representatives, to discuss expanding trade, investment, and interregional cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US, according to the presidential press service.

The meetings, held as part of Mirziyoyev's working visit to Washington, focused on further strengthening the strategic partnership and broadening multifaceted cooperation.

The Uzbek leader praised interparliamentary engagement, particularly the Senate's Central Asia Caucus, and highlighted record levels of trade and investment achieved in recent months.

"Agreements and contracts have been concluded for unprecedented amounts, and new economic documents are expected to be signed during this visit," the statement said, adding that Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of congressional support for implementing the agreements.

Bill Huizenga, Carol Miller, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove were the US House of Representatives that Mirziyoyev met with.

Discussions centered on strengthening parliamentary ties and promoting practical cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural fields.

The Uzbek side noted the "fruitful activity" of the Congressional Uzbekistan Caucus, which annually organizes Uzbekistan Days in the House of Representatives, helping foster bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to arrange a congressional visit to Uzbekistan and reciprocal business delegations led by regional leaders.





