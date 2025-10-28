Elon Musk launches Grokipedia, his AI-driven Wikipedia rival

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a rival to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.



The tech billionaire said on Tuesday that the site was now live. It features a layout with a search bar and source-cited articles and was developed by Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI.



"Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia," Musk said on X, though users quickly noticed that some entries appear to draw from Wikipedia articles.



Tech website The Verge pointed out that the Grokipedia entry on Apple's MacBook Air includes a note stating it was "adapted" from Wikipedia.



Musk, known for his right-leaning views, has long accused Wikipedia of political bias, alleging it leans left. The crowd-sourced encyclopedia is created and edited by volunteers.



Grokipedia's name references Musk's xAI chatbot Grok, which he has described as an AI system that should be "truth-seeking" and "politically neutral."



The chatbot, however, has sparked controversy in recent months over anti-Semitic remarks, which xAI attributed to a programming error.



Articles on Grokipedia are marked as "fact-checked by Grok," though it remains unclear how that process works or which sources the AI relies on. AI-generated content is often prone to so-called hallucinations — plausible but inaccurate information.



"We're still in the process of understanding how Grokipedia works," the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, told The Verge, noting that many AI companies rely on human-written sources such as Wikipedia.



