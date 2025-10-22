Tesla recalls around 13,000 electric vehicles due to battery connection failure

Tesla logo is seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla recalled around 13,000 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles due to a problem with a battery pack component, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday.

"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles. A battery pack contactor may fail, causing a loss of drive power," it said in a statement.

The statement warned that the failure in the battery pack contractor and the loss of power could increase the risk of an accident.

The number of vehicles potentially affected by the recall was nearly 13,000, according to the statement.

It added that Tesla will replace the contactors free of charge and that notification letters are planned to be sent to vehicle owners on Dec. 9.